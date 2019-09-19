|
Lawrence J. Jones 9-4-24 to 9-15-19 Lawrence J. Jones of Kansas City, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Larry was born on September 4, 1924, to Felix and Blanche Jones of Cowgill in Ray County, Missouri. He was drafted into the US Army in 1943 with his beloved twin brother and best friend, Leonard L. Jones. They served together for 3 years as combat engineers attached predominantly with the 75th Infantry Division in the Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Alsace-Lorraine and Battle of Central Europe (Germany). They each received three Bronze Stars for each of these three battles, along with the Arms of the City of Colmar, France and the Meritorious Unit Award. After Leonard and Larry were honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, they attended William Jewel College and the University of Missouri, Columbia, where they graduated with B.S. degrees in Accounting. Larry's professional career was with Travelers Insurance Company as an Insurance Claims Office Manager, while also involved in several successful real estate ventures as an entrepreneur over his lifetime. Larry believed that the core of life is faith, family, and friends and that joy is not found in serving self, but instead by serving others. He lived his life a gracious, caring man, always instilling optimism and hope. The world needs more people like him and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn (Ryan) Jones and their daughter Diane Jones, his brothers' Orville Jones and family, and Leonard L. Jones. He is survived by his wife Connie (Larocque) Jones, his daughter Cindy Jones and fiancé Spencer Jones, his sons' Steven Jones and Scott Jones, his grandsons' Andy Hueser with significant other Mandy Burks, and Paul Hueser, with wife Jill, and their children, Kaiden and Kellan. Also beloved by Larry are Connie's children, son Keith Phillips and daughter Linda with husband Chris Colbern, and their children, Steve Colbern with wife, Mallory and grandchild Cora, and Shanna Colbern. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 12:30 to 1PM prior to a 1PM church service, located at 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO. A military gravesite ceremony will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO. Reception location and time to be shared at the church service. (Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019