Lawrence Jack Hall Lawrence Jack Hall, 83, passed away on October 1, 2019, in Cedar Park, TX after an extended battle with cancer in his neck and head. He was born on November 14, 1935, in Vallejo, CA. Larry was a U.S. Navy pilot for 9 years and retired as a Navy Captain in 1987 after 16 years of service in the Naval Reserves. He flew as a Captain for TWA and retired in 1998 after over 30 years as a commercial pilot. Larry married Nancy Ann Thompson in Geneva, IL on March 30, 1963. Their son Randy was born in Sanford, FL. The family moved to Kansas City, MO three years later where their daughter Karen was born. They lived in KC for 26 years, then moved to the Austin area in 1994. They were married for almost 45 years before Nancy's death from cancer on February 5, 2008. To share a memory or request the full obituary, please send an email to [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019