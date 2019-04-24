Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Kalender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Jay Kalender

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Jay Kalender Obituary
Lawrence Jay Kalender Lawrence Jay Kalender, 66, of Overland Park, KS died on April 22, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beth Shalom Synagogue. Larry was born May 26, 1952 to the late Joyce and Stanley Kalender in St. Joseph, Missouri. As a teenager, he was heavily involved in AZA, serving as the president of both his chapter and the Kansas City Council. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1970 and from Park College in 1975. He worked as a successful salesman of restaurant supplies for many years, most recently for Hockenbergs Restaurant Supply. Larry married Phyllis in 1988 and together they raised three amazing children. He cherished his time with his community, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. He loved traveling, presidential history,and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks. Larry was heavily involved in his synagogue life at Beth Shalom, where he served as Senior Gabbai and routinely led ritual services. Larry was preceded in death by his mother Joyce (Mendell) Kalender, his father Stanley Kalender, and his son Zachary Glass. He is survived by his wife Phyllis (Litvien), his daughter Jessica Kalender-Rich (Adam Rich), his son Corey Glass, and grandchildren Yonatan, Eliezer, Shua, and Devora Rich. Siblings are Sherri and Howard Kalender, Lora and David Biernbaum, and Talya and Rabbi David Kalender. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Jackson. His entire family is grateful for all of support provided. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now