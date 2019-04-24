Lawrence Jay Kalender Lawrence Jay Kalender, 66, of Overland Park, KS died on April 22, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beth Shalom Synagogue. Larry was born May 26, 1952 to the late Joyce and Stanley Kalender in St. Joseph, Missouri. As a teenager, he was heavily involved in AZA, serving as the president of both his chapter and the Kansas City Council. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1970 and from Park College in 1975. He worked as a successful salesman of restaurant supplies for many years, most recently for Hockenbergs Restaurant Supply. Larry married Phyllis in 1988 and together they raised three amazing children. He cherished his time with his community, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. He loved traveling, presidential history,and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks. Larry was heavily involved in his synagogue life at Beth Shalom, where he served as Senior Gabbai and routinely led ritual services. Larry was preceded in death by his mother Joyce (Mendell) Kalender, his father Stanley Kalender, and his son Zachary Glass. He is survived by his wife Phyllis (Litvien), his daughter Jessica Kalender-Rich (Adam Rich), his son Corey Glass, and grandchildren Yonatan, Eliezer, Shua, and Devora Rich. Siblings are Sherri and Howard Kalender, Lora and David Biernbaum, and Talya and Rabbi David Kalender. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Jackson. His entire family is grateful for all of support provided. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).

