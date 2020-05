Lawrence "Larry"L. Bossert Age 87, passed away near Morrison, CO on 2-8-20. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Meredith, his brother John (Terrie) Bossert, and his sister, Mary Ann Pitts. In Kansas City, he was mostly known as a Roman Catholic priest from 1957 to 1966. A detailed obituary is on the Denver Newcomer web site: www.newcomerdenver.com/obituaries