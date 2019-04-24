Lawrence L. Worth Lawrence L. Worth, 67, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 21, 1951. He died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Larry to his family and "Chugger" to his friends, fought a long and hard battle against cancer. His saga lasted 20 years and he kept going to reach many milestones. His life will be celebrated Friday, April 26 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be from 10am to 12pm. The Funeral Service will be at 12pm, followed by a graveside service at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Anne Worth; a son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Sarah Worth; and grandchildren, Shawn and Melody. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Moag and Jack Moulthrop and a brother-in-law, Russell Murphy. Uncle Larry loved his many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Larry's passion was golf. He was on the Rockhurst High School team and was awarded a golf scholarship to Regis University. He loved being a Marshall at Swope Memorial Golf Course and managed a Hole-In-One a couple of years ago. Golf, his beloved Royals and his family and friends kept Larry going during his long battle. Tee off, and remember him with a donation to the . Memories may be shared at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.



