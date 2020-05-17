Lawrence Lee Latimer
Lawrence Lee Latimer 4/7/1954 - 3/27/2020 Larry worked in broadcasting and retail before settling into a Senior Account Representative position with AT&T, from which he retired. Survivors include: mother, Mary Beth Latimer; brother, Gregory Lee Latimer; uncle, Sammy R. Coffman; niece, Leslie Lynn Laster-Burton and her husband Dean; and extended family in colorado. A celebration of his life was held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Independence, MO on May 6, 2020. Please see heartlandcremation .com for a full obituary.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.
