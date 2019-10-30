|
Lawrence Leslie Seaman Jr. Lawrence Leslie Seaman Jr., 63, of Overland Park, Kansas joined his Lord on October 25, 2019. He was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on November 21, 1955 to Phyllis Seaman-Gill and Lawrence Seaman Sr. Lawrence graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business with a minor in Political Science and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Kansas. Lawrence practiced law in Lawrence, Kansas for many years. He had a passion for Christ and loved to share the gospel and praise the Lord. He enjoyed jazz music and participating in jam sessions, where he played the saxophone and conga drums. Lawrence had an interest in politics and gave his time and effort in many political campaigns. He closely followed KC Chiefs football and Kansas basketball. He had a smile that could light up a room and never met a stranger. Lawrence is survived by his mother Phyllis Seaman-Gill, his daughters Kelly Krueger-Seaman and Emily Krueger-Seaman and grandson Jacob Krueger-Poppe. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Seaman Sr. and brothers Michael Seaman and Steven Seaman. His service will be held on Saturday November 2 at 2:00 pm at Church of the Resurrection Leawood campus (Firestone Chapel). Memorial contributions can be made to American Stroke Foundation Kansas City Chapter.
