Lawrence "Larry' McGinnis Lawrence "Larry' McGinnis, 79 passed away April 08, 2020. Mass, 10 am, July 13 at St Joseph Church, Shawnee, KS. Burial to follow. He was employed at Butternut Bread for 20 years. Larry was preceded in death by his parents & brother in law Richard. Survivors are wife of 59 yrs & high school sweetheart Norma; daughters Kim & Kerri(Dan); grandchildren Katie, Clinton, Hunter & Dylan; great granddaughter Gillian; siblings Jim, Frank, Mike, Carol & Tammy. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever! KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 9, 2020.