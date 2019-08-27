Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
(913) 845-2740
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
Quisenberry Funeral Home - Tonganoxie
604 E 4th Street
Tonganoxie, KS 66086
View Map
Lawrence Moore


1920 - 2019
Lawrence Moore Obituary
Lawrence Moore Lawrence Moore, 99, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday morning September 21, 2019 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home 604 E 4th street, Tonganoxie, KS. Burial will be in Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie. Larry was born March 8, 1920 in Bison, KS, the son of Henry and Elsie (Brach) Moore. He served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during WWII. He graduated from Friends University in Wichita, KS and then earned his Masters Degree in Religion from Harvard Divinity School. He began his civilian career in Gallup, New Mexico working for the Navajo Nation. He worked for the Marshall Field Foundation and subsequently for the United Nations in Ecuador, Chile, and projects in Africa and the Middle East. He was united in marriage to Frances (Smith) Moore on May 4 in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Elizabeth, and his sister Ardis. In retirement he and Frances returned to live in Lawrence where Larry enjoyed gardening, Latin music, and coin collecting. Survivors include his wife Frances (Smith) Moore, his sister Yvonne, his brother Robert, three daughters, Vidya Varani, Sylvia Pemberton, Ava Christie, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019
