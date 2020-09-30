1/1
Lawrence Oxley
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Lawrence Oxley
May 24, 1937 - September 27, 2020
North Kansas City, Missouri - Lawrence E. Oxley, 83, of North Kansas City, MO, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital. He was born May 24, 1937, in Kansas City, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Jerome and Agnes Marie (Hartnett) Oxley, and two brothers Jerry and Donald Oxley and one sister Kathryn Sieleman. Larry was the Retirees Counsel President of Laborers Local 1290. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Surviving are four children, Kathy Cairnes (Kevin), Patrick Oxley, Charles Oxley (Karin), and Erin Cooper (Jake); three brothers, John, Richard, and Michael Oxley; and one sister, Helen LaPlante; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd KCMO. Burial will be immediately following at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Raytown, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
OCT
1
Burial
Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
