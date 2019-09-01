|
Lawrence Roger Alton Larry Alton, my brother and best friend, died in his New York City home on August 12th after a two-month battle with an aggressive, vicious form of cancer. He was born March 10, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, to Roger Alton and Helen (Thompson) Alton, and lived much of his life in the Midwest. At age 18 he rode his motorcycle to San Francisco where he enjoyed living and writing for two years. Upon his return to Kansas City, Larry and two friends started a literary magazine, The Harrison Street Review which they published for several years. In 1977 Larry had an opportunity to move to Hollywood and work in the film industry. His work included co-writing the first draft of HBO's first film production The Blood of Others. He returned to Kansas City in 1983 where he worked as a freelance writer and editor. During this time he attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City and finished his B.A. in English Literature. He considered this one of the most valuable experiences of his life, discovering that "a liberal education makes you more interesting to yourself". Within a few years he met Deborah Ausemus who would become his wife several years later. They were both creative, adventurous people who decided to try living in New York City. He felt New York had been calling him since seeing "it in some black-and-white movie on TV when I was a little kid". As Larry said, "It's dirty, it's noisy, it's crowded, it's expensive -- and there are other things I love about it too." He was fond of taking visitors all over the city, including for long walks in Central Park, as well as to favorite restaurants and jazz clubs. Larry taught Playwriting and Screenwriting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute for the last twenty years. He was an exceptionally generous person. As an example of this, after learning in late March that his sister Joanne had cancer he began making trips from New York to Kansas City every two weeks to help her with legal arrangements, as well as taking her for drives, out to eat, and to see friends. Ironically, on June 3 we learned he had cancer, and he was no longer able to travel, and it was he who needed help for the last two months of his life. Larry lost his parents as a teenager, and his sister Susan Schmeltz (Paul) in 2011. He is survived by his wife Deborah (Ausemus) Alton, his son Tony Anderson (Shelley Harrington) of Dallas, TX, and his sister Joanne Alton Riordan of Prairie Village, KS. In addition, he leaves nieces Arden Riordan and Shannon Riordan, nephews Trace Schmeltz (Christen) and Joshua Ausemus, as well as a great-niece, seven great-nephews, and three great-great-nephews. A quote from Larry: "We may all be God's children, but we are not born equal into this world. The less capable among us need the compassion of the more capable. If we're decent human beings, we'll admit we can afford to give it to them." In Larry's memory, donations would be welcomed at Kansas City Rescue Mission, 1520 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019