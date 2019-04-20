Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Schneider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Schneider Obituary
Lawrence Schneider Lawrence "Larry" or "Bunzie" Schneider died unexpectedly at home on April 10, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas at the age of 73. A visitation and celebration of Larry's life will be Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now