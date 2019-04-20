|
Lawrence Schneider Lawrence "Larry" or "Bunzie" Schneider died unexpectedly at home on April 10, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas at the age of 73. A visitation and celebration of Larry's life will be Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 20, 2019