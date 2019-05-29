Lawrence Dean Scott Lawrence Scott, 97, of DeKalb, Illinois, died May 26, 2019 at DeKalb Area Retirement Center (Oakcrest). Dean was born to Coy Lawrence Scott and Edna Marie (Ellis) Scott, February 19, 1922, in Newton, Missouri. His family moved to Kansas City, Missouri when he was a toddler. He remained in Kansas City until June 2011 when he moved to Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb, Illinois to be near his daughter. He joined the Navy Reserves in 1942. A veteran of World War II, he served as a second-class boatswain's mate in Long Beach, CA and Ottawa, KS until his discharge in 1946. He married Dorothy Darlene (Stevenson) Smith on July 28, 1950 and they lived together in Kansas City, MO until her death in 2007. Together they raised three children. He leaves as his legacy three children: a daughter, Diane Scott Docking (Ralph) Crafton; a son, Larry Dean Scott; and a step-daughter, Connie Sue Zimmerman. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Mary Ruth (Jake) Johnson, Kimberly (Brian) Matthews, Tamera (Stanley) Hicks, and Randy Zimmerman; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a grandson, Bradley Zimmerman. Dean was employed for many years by Rutherford Food Corporation and then Schlitz Brewery. He also had his own business rehabbing RV trailers. A visitation followed by a graveside burial is scheduled for June 1st, 1:00p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Oak Crest Retirement Center, http://oakcrestdekalb.org/charitable-giving/ The family would also like to thank Northwestern Hospice of DeKalb, Illinois.

