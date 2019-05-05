|
Lawrence Shearer Lawrence "Larry" Shearer, 77, passed away on May 2, 2019. Larry was born on March 28, 1942 to Theodore and Mary Shearer. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and several more years in the Reserves. Larry married Eileen Strobbe on February 12, 1966. He worked as a stores clerk for TWA, retiring after 37 years. He enjoyed traveling, tinkering on cars, watching movies, and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; brother, Theodore "Sonny" Shearer and is survived by his children: Brian (Sharon) Shearer and Gina (Wade) Bearden; grandchildren, Alyssa, Logan, Baleigh, Karma, Isaac, and Evelyn; siblings, James, Linda, and David; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7th at 2:00pm, with visitation an hour prior, and burial following.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019