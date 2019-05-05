Kansas City Star Obituaries
Lawrence Shearer

Lawrence Shearer Obituary
Lawrence Shearer Lawrence "Larry" Shearer, 77, passed away on May 2, 2019. Larry was born on March 28, 1942 to Theodore and Mary Shearer. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and several more years in the Reserves. Larry married Eileen Strobbe on February 12, 1966. He worked as a stores clerk for TWA, retiring after 37 years. He enjoyed traveling, tinkering on cars, watching movies, and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; brother, Theodore "Sonny" Shearer and is survived by his children: Brian (Sharon) Shearer and Gina (Wade) Bearden; grandchildren, Alyssa, Logan, Baleigh, Karma, Isaac, and Evelyn; siblings, James, Linda, and David; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7th at 2:00pm, with visitation an hour prior, and burial following.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
