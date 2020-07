Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Vincent Gibbons 92, passed away 6/3/20. Burial: 12:30pm, 8/3/20 at Leavenworth National Cem. Memorial service: 11am 7/31/20 at Central Community Church, Wichita, KS. Reception following at Free Methodist Church, Wichita, KS.



