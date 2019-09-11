Kansas City Star Obituaries
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
View Map
More Obituaries for Lawrence Greene
Lawrence Warren Greene


1930 - 2019
Lawrence Warren Greene Lawrence Warren Greene, 88, of College Station, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Warren was born on November 24, 1930 in Oklahoma to his parents, Garnet Elizabeth and Lawrence Wendell Greene. He was a chemical engineer by trade and was involved in several research projects. His team came in second in the creation of the oral polio vaccine.Warren worked for NASA, subcontracted by GE. During his career he had an opportunity to work on the Hubble Telescope, the Apollo missions, and was involved with Project Gemini. Warren received a Snoopy Award from Neil Armstrong. He saved countless lives working in Quality Control on the space missions. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Lawrence Wendell Greene; wife, Delsie Greene; daughters, Linda Greene and Debra Franco; brothers, Phillip and Kenny Greene. Warren is survived by his daughter, Donna Hancock and husband, Allen Beaumont; grandchildren, Justin Hancock and wife, Tiffany, and Cody Hancock; great-grandchildren, Mia and Connor Hancock; sister-in-law, Peggy Greene; several nieces and nephews; and extended loving family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 13th with the Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. in the Bluebonnet Chapel of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, 3001 S. College Ave., Bryan, TX. Certified Celebrant Dawn Lee Wakefield will be officiating. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019
