L.C. George Jr. L.C. George, Jr., 89, passed away quietly February 7, 2020 with his wife of 71 years at his side. He was born April 24, 1930 in Kansas City, MO to L.C. George, Sr. and Holiece Noland George. L.C. and his family moved to the family farm in 1931, where he lived the rest of his life. He graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1947. In October 1948, he and the love of his life, Marylist Dillen, eloped and were life-long partners raising a family and managing a family farm, which included livestock and crops. L.C. was an early innovator in the use of mechanical equipment on the farm, starting in the 1950s. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church and a member of the Angerona No. 193 AF & AM Masonic Lodge Chapter in Missouri City. L.C. was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lorene Clatworthy, and a brother, Richard. He will be missed by his remaining family, wife, Marylist George; brothers, Arthur George, and Kenneth George (Judy); two children, Nancy George, and L.C. George, III (Mary); two grandchildren, Alexander George, and Bridget George; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Ashley, and Connor George. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, February 13th at White Chapel Cemetery, 6600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO 64119. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, or the . Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020