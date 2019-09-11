|
LD Pritchard On September 8, 2019 LD Pritchard loving husband and father passed away peacefully at age 88 surrounded by family. LD was born on February 12, 1931 in Oriana, Texas to James Jefferson and Nettye Bell Cross Pritchard. LD marriedthe love of his life Martha Jo Walters in Eureka Springs, Arkansas in 1950. They were married 69 years and raised 2 daughters, Deborah and Teresa. LD was a printer by trade but was an entrepreneur by nature. He was always working on a new project. He was a wizard in math, a computer guru and a mentor to many. In his younger years he enjoyed cars, fishing, travel, playing cards and dancing with Jo. He was a huge Chiefs and Royals fan. He loved model trains and built a large layout in his basement, hand making, building and painting the scenery. Jo and LD also loved riding the train around the country and spending time in Las Vegas. LD touched so many lives, was our hero and enjoyeda life well lived. LD is preceeded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Opal, Verda, Ina, Roy, Vance, George and Jack. He is survived by Martha Jo, his wife of 69 years. Daughters Deborah Linhardt (Larry), Sedona, AZ and Teresa Bockting (Charles) Lee's Summit, MO. Two Granddaughters Amy Bockting, Lee's Summit, MO and Sarah Bockting, LIttleton, CO. Great grandson, Hunter Bockting, Littleton, CO. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1 - 2 pm, service to follow at 2 pm at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost, Kansas City, MO. Donations can be made in memory of LD to a . Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019