Leah Beth Ernstein Leah Beth Ernstein of Overland Park, KS, died Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019. Born February 25, 1958, with Down's syndrome, Leah graduated from the special education program at Shawnee Mission North and recently retired after more than 35 years at Johnson County Developmental Supports workshop. Leah was predeceased by her father, Shelby Ernstein, and sister, Barbra McKee. She is survived by her mother, Shirlee Ernstein, brother, Andy Ernstein, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and her beloved roommates and staff at both JCDS and Robinson House where she lived. Leah was a member of Congregation BIAV and associate member of Ohev Sholom. Throughout most of her life, Leah brought joy to all around her. Funeral services will be at 12 Noon Friday, August 2nd, at the Yukon Chapel at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019