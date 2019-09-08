|
Leaman E. Murphy Leaman E. Murphy, of Kansas City Kansas passed away on Sept. 3. Visitation will be on Monday, Sept 9th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St. KCKS 66112. Funeral Service will be Tuesday Sept. 10th at 10:00 am also at Chapel Hill-Butler. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Leaman was born 5/28/1926. After high school, he joined the Navy and served overseas during WWII. After deployment, Leaman was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, Wyandotte #3 and the Shriners. He was a member of the Scottish Rite for over 60 years. Leaman is survived by his nephew, Gary Murphy; and other nieces and nephews. Contributions may be to Masonic Lodge, Wyandotte #3.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019