Leaunnah P. Westmoreland

Leaunnah P. Westmoreland Obituary
Leaunnah P. Westmoreland Leaunnah Pearleath Sturgess Westmoreland of Independence, Missouri, passed away at home Saturday, February 23, 2019. One of eight children, she was born on December 29, 1921, in Osawatomie, Kansas, to Pearleath and Joseph E. Sturgess. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond P. Westmoreland, Jr. (November, 2009). Leaunnah is survived by her brother, Donald Sturgess, her son, Charles Westmoreland (Pat), her daughter, Janice Spradlin; grandchildren, Carol Rigsby, Becky Mountjoy (Scott), T.J. Spradlin (Lauren), Angela Bullock (Matt); great grandchildren, Isabella Mountjoy, Eli and Luke Bullock, Henry Spradlin, and numerous, much loved nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leaunnah's name to a . ,
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
