Lee Alexander Maridon Lee (Louderback) Alexander, known to her friends as Lee, was born on May 6, 1948 in North Canton, Ohio to Page and Marianna Louderback. She passed on April 11, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. Lee studied psychology at Purdue University where she met and married Fred Kiebler Lee and Fred were blessed with one son, Kurt. The family moved to Hoffman Estates, Illinois in 1969 where they resided until the death of her father, Page Louderback in 1983. After his death they moved to Overland Park where she married and divorced Steve Alexander. Lee liked Cook's Illistrated magazines and doing New York Times crossword puzzles. She was a devoted mother and loving sister. Her son Kurt Kiebler and sister, Margo Murdock will miss her but always carry her in their hearts. Services will be held, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Liver Foundation.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019