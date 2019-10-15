|
Lee Andrew Beyreis Mr. Lee Andrew Beyreis, most recently of Cincinnati, Ohio, died on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the age of 88. Born in Nebraska, Lee grew up in Bern and surrounding towns in Kansas before joining the Navy. He was briefly stationed in Hawaii, and his letter to his mother describing his climb to the top of a volcano was published in his hometown newspaper. He spent most of his working career as a reliability engineer for General Motors in the Kansas City Fairfax Assembly Plant. There he met his wife of 62 years, Dolores. They lived for 60 years in Kansas City, Kansas, where, Lee's sunny optimism earned Lee the neighborhood nickname the Mayor of 82nd Terrace. In 2017, Lee and Dolores moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where they spent the last two years delighting in soccer games, plays, and musicals featuring their grandchildren. Lee is survived by Dolores, their son Mark, daughter-in-law Sarah, and grandchildren William and Eleanor. A celebration of Lee's life was held for family and friends in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019