Lee Ann (Hamilton) Miller Lee Ann (Hamilton) Miller, 60, passed away June 29, 2019. Born the 27th of June 1959, to the late Gerald Raymond and Earlana Lee (Voshell) Hamilton in Indianapolis, IN, she graduated from Hickman Mills High School and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. She served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1980 until retirement in 2002. Lee Ann married John Douglas Miller in 1986. She served as a board member of Indian Mound Neighborhood Association from 1990 to 2008. She was a past member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, St. James Anglican Church, and joined the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter of the Catholic Church in 2010. Lee Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Andrew Raphael Miller; and three unborn children: Dustan Godrie, Innocence Presence, and Bede Radiance. She is survived by her husband, John Douglas Miller; daughters, Veronica Lee Stockemer and husband Shawn, Victoria Elizabeth Miller, and Valleri Juliana Miller. She is also survived by her brother, Randolph Neil Hamilton, his wife Angie and their son Neil Thomas Hamilton; stepdaughter, Melinda Margaret (Miller) Trusty, her husband Tarrance and their children Kourtney Bree Trusty, Ariston Levi Trusty, and Sophie Aliyah Trusty; and stepson, Paul Douglas Miller. Funeral Services were held June 30, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO. Burial will be later at Old South Park Cemetery in Martinsville, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Luke's Hospital Koontz Center for Advanced Breast Cancer. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019