Lee Ann Perez Lee Ann Perez was a war time baby; her Father was serving in France on the day of her birth September 2, 1944. Her Mother and Grandmother share the same September 2nd birthday. Lee Ann attended Grandview high school graduating in 1962. She then attended and graduated from the Kansas City Art institute with degrees in painting and photography. Later she obtained a teaching certificate. Lee Ann married Wallace LaFond in 1965 and her son Peter LaFond was born later that year. In 1970 her daughter Bonnie LaFond was born. Wally LaFond and Lee Ann were married for 13 years before parting ways. Lee Ann found the love of her life while riding the Troost Bus in 1980., Javier M Perez Jr was the driver, she the rider. Love blossomed. They've been together ever since. Lee Ann left this earthly realm on May 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Lee Ann is survived by her husband Javier Perez Jr of the home. Her children Peter and Bonnie LaFond of Kansas City. Stepson Timothy Perez of Kansas City. Her three most beloved grandsons, Ollie, Montgomery and Langston LaFond of Kansas City. Her sister Sue Ellen Ledford and her partner Charlie Saucier of Louisiana. Daughter in law Leslie LaFond. A host of cousins, friends, neighbors and family are also mourning our shared loss. Our family thanks her Doctors and other Health Care workers who cared for her at KU Medical and Cancer Center, Ability KC and St Luke's Hospice. Lee Ann will be remembered at a Catholic Mass and her remains will be buried at the foot of her Father's grave in Smithville, Missouri. A more extensive Obituary and A wonderful photo essay of her life may be viewed at http://www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com/ we encourage you to please do so. It is often said that, one never forgets the loss of a Loved one, but that time helps one accept. Will there ever be a time when the Communion of our Hearts and Souls, the remembrance of an event, a time, a look, a song, a smile will not bring a tear to my eye, a smile to my face, a boisterous laugh or the knowing peace and love of your embrace? Never MY Love!
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.