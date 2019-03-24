Kansas City Star Obituaries
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Lee Koury
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Highway
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Lee Koury Obituary

Lee Koury Obituary
Lee Koury Judge Lee Koury, 86, passed away March 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lee was born August 31, 1932 in Los Angeles, California. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1950-54 during the Korean War era. He worked as a Deputy Los Angeles Sheriff from 1954.-1978. He moved to Missouri in 1979. He was appointed the United States Marshal for Missouri by President Reagan in 1981 and served until 1991 under President Bush. He was founder of the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. In January 1993 he became a municipal judge in Boone County, Missouri and served in that capacity for 15 years. He moved to Las Vegas in 2010. He is survived by his companion Dr. Linda Miller of Henderson, Nevada and four daughters Kathryn A. Fox of Fountain Valley, California; Eve Olson of Fulton, Missouri; Leanne Hester of Ormond Beach, Florida; Brandi McLendon of Cornwall on Hudson, New York; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Burial services will be held March 27, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Memorials can be sent to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial, 715 Jefferson Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, in his honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
