Lee Mace Bailey II Lee Mace Bailey, II, 62 of Kansas City, MO passed away July 12, 2020 at his home. Lee was born September 1, 1957 to his loving parents, Lee and Clara Bailey. He grew up in Kansas City and attended East High School where he graduated in 1975. Lee was active in the school choir, where he participated in the Mikado musical performance. He attended camp many years at the H. Roe Bartle campgrounds and earned his Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. In his youth, Lee also attended church camp at Lake Doniphan where he made lifelong friends. Lee was an active member of the Community of Christ church in Liberty, MO. Lee was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and enjoyed watching the games with his mother and later with his brother-in-law. He is preceded in death by his father, Lee M. Bailey; mother, Clara Bailey; and sister, Kathleen Bailey. He is survived by his brother, Gary (Pat) Ballinger; sister, Debbie (John) Doyle; daughter, Michelle (Todd) Lane; and grandson, Maverick. Lee will be missed by his extended family including Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, as well as his many friends. Memorial contributions are suggested to the City Union Mission in Lee's name. Fry-Bross & Spidle 816-628-4411



