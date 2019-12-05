|
Lee Angelo Matera Apr. 21, 1929 Dec. 2, 2019 Lee Angelo Matera, 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at The Sheridan At Overland Park. he was born on April 21, 1929 in Rock Falls, IL., the son of Rocco and Josephine (Coppotelli) Matera. He attended St. Mary's grade school and parish and graduated in 1948 from Catholic Community High School, Sterling, IL (now known as Newman Central Catholic High School) where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was an outstanding football quarterback and also lettered in basketball and baseball. He went on to attend St. Ambrose college and graduated in 1952. The Bees were undefeated in his first year as quarterback. The following year the Bees won the Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. Lee Matera was inducted in the St. Ambrose University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1982. Lee Matera served as a corporal in the US Army from 1952 1954. He was the quarterback at the Fort Lee Army Base, Virginia. Lee Matera worked for Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling, IL for over 35 years. He routinely had the lowest expense report in the company an example of his lifestyle of frugal spending which he taught all his seven children. He enjoyed the game of golf his entire life. When he retired, he was a golf marshal for years, helping players find their ball and keeping players moving along. He was fun to play golf with and very good at giving golf lessons unless you were playing for money. Surviving Lee Matera is his wife of 37 years, Joyce, and his children; LeAnn Hufford, Mary Dunlop, Sara Matera, Andrew Matera, Frank Matera and Michael Matera; and his brother, Rocco Matera. Preceding him in death are his son, Christopher A. Matera; his brother, Major General Ray A. Matera; and his sister, Enes (Inez) Cushman. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 11300 W. 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS. There will be a visitation 30 minutes prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019