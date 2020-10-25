1/1
Leland Calvert
1933 - 2020
Leland Calvert
May 30, 1933 - October 20, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Leland "Lee" E. Calvert, 87, passed away on Oct 20, 2020. Leland was born on May 30, 1933 in Emden, MO. After graduating from NKC High School he joined the Army where he served in the special forces unit during the Korean War. He also played on their baseball team. In 1955, he began working for Norfolk & Southern railroad until he retired as a foreman in 1993. Leland was a jack-of-all-trades and especially took great pride in creating artwork and models of airplanes, trains, ships, and more out of aluminum cans. His creations even gained him the nickname "Can Man". He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending winters in Arizona, and helping out his fellow neighbors and friends. Leland is preceded by his parents, James Ernest (Margaret) Calvert and Mabel (Gene) Lusk; wife, Florence; and brother, Donald Burdell Calvert. He is survived by his children, Shirley (Ed) Brockmeyer, Don (Tammy) Garrison, Sherrie Baker, and Carol (Bill) Peden; grandchildren, Matthew (Jenny) Sharp, and Melissa Sharp; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Maddyson, and Allyson 'Suzie'; sister, Deborah (Thomas) Kerr; sister-in-law, Barbara Calvert; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and beloved pup, Angel. Funeral services will be held at Terrace Park on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 2pm, visitation at 1pm, and burial following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dogs By Debin.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
