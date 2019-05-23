Resources More Obituaries for Leland Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leland Jones Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Leland Craig Jones Sr. LIFE'S REFLECTIONS Leland Craig Jones, Sr., 66, was born on May 14, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Lawrence A. Jones, Sr., and Nettie Hopkins Jones. Leland was the sixth of eleven children. Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence A. Jones, Sr., and Nettie H. Jones; one sister, Yvonne Delores Shepherd and two brothers: Lester Byron Jones and Lowell David Jones. Leland was raised and baptized at the Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness (USA). Leland attended Westport High School and later received his GED. With his love of music, Leland was personally tutored on piano by the late Sara Ray Diggs, Master Pianist from Ward Chapel AME Church. In 1974, Leland graduated from Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. With his tremendous skill set and gifted hands, Leland was considered as the most gifted embalmer in the state of Missouri. His expertise and reputation as an embalmer was so widespread that Leland was called on to embalm in numerous states including: Missouri, Kansas, Texas and California. Many young embalmers considered Leland as their role model and sought out his tutelage. Being full of creativity, Leland later graduated from Kansas University Floral Design Course. With his continued gift development, Leland established three Flower Shops. The first one being Craig's Flowers, beginning within his family's business, the Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels. His second business endeavor was founding Midtown Florist; and as his reputation for being an outstanding florist grew, so did his business. Finally and proudly, Leland was blessed to open Leland's Flowers, which eventually became the "only African American-owned florist in Kansas City". Leland was united in marriage to Bonita Belcher and to this union two children were born: Lynita Fatima Jones and Leland Craig Jones II. Leland was a tremendous cook and was known to love spicy food. His family, extended family and friends all looked forward to sharing his creative dishes. When it was known that Leland was cooking, a crowd would always gather with plates in hand. He was a kind-hearted person who loved people. He was also a pet lover who was dedicated to the family's childhood dog, Friskie, as well as his pet of later years. Leland is survived by his children: Lynita F. Jones, Leland C. Jones, Jr., Asia Belcher and Saudia Belcher, all of Kansas City, Missouri; their mother, Bonita Belcher Jones of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: Rondell Robinson, Jonathan Barrett, Calise Washington, and Darra Morris, all of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Carolyn A. Armstrong of Kansas City, Missouri and Joyce C. Jacques of Pasadena, California; five brothers: Lawrence A. Jones, Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, Bishop Lindsay E. Jones (Santa) of Florissant, Missouri, LeAndrew F. Jones of Independence, Missouri, Loren G. Jones, Sr., of Kansas City, Missouri and Lance H. Jones of Kent, Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 23, 2019