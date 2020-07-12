Leland Warren Browne Jr. Leland Warren Browne, Jr., of Joplin, Missouri, died at home of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, July 6th, 2020. He was the son of Wilda (Pearson) Browne and Leland Browne and was born on June 21, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William G. Pearson, longtime and prominent residents of Kansas City and former owners of Stine & McClure Undertakers and of Forest Hills Calvary Cemeteries. Leland grew up in Kansas City, was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Southwest High School where he was active in a number of extra-curricular activities. While attending Southwest, he met Donna Frances Davis whom he later married and with whom he celebrated 69 years together. His love for his family was always his first priority and he was extremely close to his wife and to his three children, Dr. Katherine (Kate) Browne, Rebecca (Becky) Browne, and Leland (Beau) Browne III. He was a well-known civic and business leader, and a veteran who was a vigilant and effective spokesman in defense of freedom and individual liberty. His pride in his country led him to become a conscientious student over the years of our country's history, the Constitution, and related writings and thought. He attended the University of Virginia and the University of Kansas, graduating with degrees in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, and subsequently completed numerous specialized post-graduate studies in both finance and manufacturing at various leading universities including MIT, NYU, Princeton, George Washington University, and others. He was a licensed Professional Engineer. During the Korean War he was selected to attend the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School where he graduated in the top 5% of his class and then attended the Navy's Seabee Officer School where he graduated 1st in his class. After completing military service he was employed in Kansas City by the Sheffield Division of Armco Steel Corporation, rising in five years to become Special Assistant to the Vice President and General Manager, and was the youngest member of the Executive Committee in the history of the Corporation. In 1962 he moved to Joplin to accept a position as Controller and Assistant to the President of Tamko. Throughout his subsequent years with Tamko he served on its Board of Directors and in a succession of key executive positions including Vice-President of Finance, Vice-President of Manufacturing, and lastly as Executive Vice-President of the Corporation. He was an early disciple and advocate of the 1980's revolution in industrial quality control techniques as developed and fostered by Dr. W. Edwards Deming and he initially introduced and taught that methodology at Tamko and later as a private consultant to internationally known firms as Weyerhaeuser, 3M, and Campbell Soup. Mr. Browne was active in civic affairs as well, serving as President and Chairman of the Board of Freeman Hospital during the critical 4 year period spanning the initial planning, financing and construction of the new hospital. He was named to be the first recipient of the newly created "Freeman Fellow" award in recognition of his efforts and leadership. He served for twenty years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Commerce Bank of Joplin, was a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, a former member of the Airport Board, a former Board Member of Twin Hills Country Club and served as community member on the Editorial Board of the Joplin Globe. He was also a Director and Past-President of the Missouri Southern International Piano Competition. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at both UVA and KU. He was president of the KU chapter. In addition to his wife Donna and three children, Kate, Becky, and Beau, he is survived by his daughter-in-law Dianne Browne, two grandsons Barrett Leland Browne and Pearson Warren Browne, and by Kate's long-time partner and spouse Jane Albritton and Barrett's wife Kalene Resler. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private memorial service which will be made available to join live online - details to be published soon. Any donations in memory of Leland can be made to a charity of your choice
.