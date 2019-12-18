|
Lelia "Lee" H. Alexander Lelia (Lee) H. Alexander, 97, passed away December 13, 2019 at Country Place Senior Living, in Basehor, Kansas. She was born July 1, 1922, to William P. and Beulah (Mason) Harrison. She graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1939. On March 10, 1943, Lelia married Richard C. "Dick" Clearwater in Des Plaines, Ill., and they became parents to three children. Lelia and Dick divorced in 1962. She married Hubert "Alex" Alexander on August 6, 1966, in Arcadia, California and they divorced in 1974. Lelia received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas in Austin in 1975 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology from Texas Tech University in 1980. She was a staff psychologist at Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center in Leavenworth, Kan. and engaged in psychotherapy private practice in Leavenworth until her retirement at age 84. Lelia was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one son, her ex-husbands and her dear companion, James "Jim" Byers. A woman of charity and clarity, her passions included literature, travel, a wide and disparate array of friends and exercise. Lee gave more than she took from life. She leaves behind relatives and a host of friends that will miss her astute observations and her enthusiasm for living a life well lived. She is survived by her daughter, Candace L. Clearwater, Annandale, Va.; her son, Ronald C. Clearwater of Alexandria, Va.; four nephews and their wives; eight grand nieces and nephews; seven great grand nieces and nephews all of California. Visitation beginning with the rosary will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, (711 N. 5th St., Leavenworth, KS). Inurnment at Mount Calvary Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following; Lelia H. Alexander Memorial Fund The Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Agency (3530A Manor Drive, Suite 6, Vicksburg, Miss. 39180) or Lelia H. Alexander Memorial Scholarship c/o KCKCC Foundation (7250 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112) or a or simply do a random act of kindness.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019