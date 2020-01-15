|
Lena Locatelli Lena Locatelli, age 98, passed away January 12, 2020, at the Northland Rehabilitation & Care Center. Lena was born in Waco, TX, on January 24, 1921, to Peter and Anna Casciola Fontana and lived most of her life in Kansas City. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Locatelli; former husband, Tony Cappo; sisters, Vita Mangiaracina (Carl), Mary Mesh, Josephine Mendolia (Vito), Carrie Tarantola Simone (Joe), Anna Marie Tarantola; sister-in-law, Daisy Fontana (Frank); brothers, Tony Fontana (Josephine), Vito Fontana (Mary), Frank Fontana (Daisy); and her loving granddog Bebe. Lena is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Cappo) DeVolder and son-in-law, Adiel "Red" DeVolder; and many loving nieces and nephews who she loved to talk to on the phone. She loved her family and would call and sing 'Happy Birthday' to all of them. In her early years she worked as a Ladies Garment Worker at Quality Hill Dress Co. for 35 years. She retired from Rosewin Coat Co. in 1983. In her retirement years she was known as the "bird lady" feeding her birds. She would bake corn bread for them plus their seeds. She also gave the neighbor's dogs treats every day. She loved all animals. She was a wonderful cook and cookie maker and would share with everyone. She loved working in her garden with her tomatoes and flowers. Lena was a wonderful and loving mother and will be sadly missed by her only daughter Sharon and son-in-law Adiel. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests donations to the Dementia & . Pallbearers: David Green, Peter Mendolia, Pete Mesh, Vince Quintero, Brian Sandridge, Peter Spiehs. Honorary Pallbearers: Joe Mike Mesh and Anthony Mendolia. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020