Lena Mae (Tutorino) Matthews

Lena Mae (Tutorino) Matthews Obituary
Lena Mae (Tutorino) Matthews Lena Mae Tutorino Matthews, 84, passed away February 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 12-1:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 24th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO followed by a prayer services at 1:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to or American Diabetes. Lena Mae was born July 14, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Stephen and Katherine (Binaggio) Oliver. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosalie Fasone. Lena Mae is survived by her son, Carl Tutorino and wife Bev; granddaughters, Ashley Newell (James) and Haley Tutorino; great grandchildren, Cash, Carly and Camryn Newell; a nephew, Steve Fasone (Judy). The family would like to thank the staff of Beautiful Savior Care Center for their loving care to Lena.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2019
