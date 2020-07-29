Lenora Louise Royston Lenora Louise Royston passed away on July 26, 2020. Services will be held at Terrace Park on Thursday, July 30th, with visitation from 1010:30am, followed by the funeral and graveside services. Lenora was born on Nov. 22, 1927 in El Dorado Springs, MO to Charles and Mary Murphey. She grew up in the Eldorado Springs, Nevada, and Appleton City, MO area. After graduating Appleton City High School, she moved to Wichita, KS and worked for Dunn and Bradstreet. While in Wichita, she married Carl Royston on June 19, 1948. In 1953, they moved to Overland Park, KS. Lenora loved being a mother and kept busy raising her three children and volunteering at church and school. She worked in the catalog dept at Montgomery Wards in Overland Park, KS, sold Fuller Brush products in St. Joseph, MO, and worked in a school cafeteria in Davenport, IA. Lenora and Carl enjoyed many beautiful trips, domestically and overseas, and she especially loved visiting Branson to go boating, see the live shows, and attend family reunions. She also enjoyed flowers, crafts, painting, embroidery, baking, playing pinochle with friends and was a gifted quilter. The beautiful embroidered quilts she made for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were cherished by all. Recently, she was giving instructions on how her flowers needed to be cared for and repotted, so others can have and enjoy. She was always thinking of others. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years, Carl Albert Royston; parents; brothers Edgar and William Murphey; sister Mary Simmons; sisters-in-law Dawna Leamon and Ruth Royston. She is survived by her children, Carlene Vining of St. Joseph, MO, Maxine Croy (husband Tom) of Kansas City, MO, and Phillip Royston (wife Amy) of Overland Park, KS; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a step grandson; 2 step great grandchildren; and her brothers-in-law, J. R. Royston of Wichita, KS and Donald Leamon of Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.