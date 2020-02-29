|
|
Lenore "Sue" Hartman Lenore A. "Sue" Hartman, daughter of the late Emma and Howard Hartman, D.D.S. Born Cleveland, Ohio and moved back to Ohio to care for her parents. Lastly, Sue has resided in Valley City, Ohio for many years. Graduating from Kansas State University with a MS in Physical Therapy, Sue embarked on a remarkable new career, putting down her roots in Kansas City, Missouri where she bought her first home. The calling hours and Funeral services will all be held in Ohio. A complete obit and online Guestbook at http://www.bauerfuneralhome1943.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 29, 2020