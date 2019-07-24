Lenore Herzogenrath April 18, 1937 July 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Lenore Ann Herzogenrath announces her passing. Lenore passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, following an eight-year battle with dementia. She was 82. Lenore was previously known as Lenore Ladd and Lenore Eskridge, and by nicknames "Norie," "Sis," and "Le." Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 18, 1937, Lenore graduated from North Kansas City High School, in 1955. Shortly after high school, Lenore married Marion Glen Eskridge, of Dearborn, with whom she had four children. After her divorce from Marion Glen Eskridge, Lenore married Harry F. Herzogenrath, of St. Louis, and convinced him to move with her to Gladstone. Lenore worked as a teletype operator, then a mom and housewife, then a farmer on a large farm in Camden Point, and then an administrative assistant at TWA, where she worked until her retirement. While her children were young, Lenore was active in the PTA and in a local softball league, where she pitched and played first base. She also played volleyball and was an avid rollerskater. Lenore was very close to her parents, Leonard Lloyd Ladd and Agnes Anna Ladd, throughout their lives. She enjoyed nature, gardening, and home improvement. She also liked listening to music, especially the BeeGees. Until dementia struck, Lenore was fearless and tireless. Lenore was preceded in death by her parents, by her first husband, Marion Glen Eskridge, by her then-current husband, Harry F. Herzogenrath, and by her brother Leonard Ladd. Lenore is survived by her brother Milton ("Butch") Ladd, her children Gayle Lenore Eskridge (and husband Rod Bandt), Marion Glen Eskridge II (and wife Carol Trojovsky Eskridge), Jill Marie (Eskridge Evans) Elliott (and husband Jeff), and Lee Leonard Eskridge. Lenore is also survived by her grandchildren Claudia Hiendel, Caleb Evans, and Colten Evans, and by her great-grandchildren Shayla Hiendel, Damien Hiendel, and Adelynn Evans. Lenore's lifelong favorite color was blue, and her favorite flower was the rose. A memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at White Chapel Cemetery, located at 6600 N.E. Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO 64119. Either flowers or a donation to the ASPCA would be welcome. Please share a memory at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019