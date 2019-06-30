Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
1932 - 2019
Leo Darrell "Chick" Stephens Obituary
Leo Darrell "Chick"Stephens Leo Darrell Stephens, 86, of De Soto, Kansas passed away on June 25, 2019. Leo was born on December 20, 1932 in Eldon, MO to Willard and Ruth Stephens. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Leo retired as an electrical engineer for KCPL, where he worked for 28 years. He was a private pilot. He was very talented with his hands and enjoyed building things. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his son Steve, sister Judy Baughman and brothers Jim and Neal. He is survived by his wife Sharon, their son Chris, four grandchildren: Collin, Cora, Cami and Carter and two brothers Bill and Carl Stephens. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am on Monday, July 8 at Mt, Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019
