Leo Edward Becker Leo Edward Becker, 85, of Lone Jack, MO passed away on October 21, 2019. Visitation with Rosary will be at Langsford Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of the Presentation on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10am. Burial with full military honors will follow at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church Building Fund. Leo Edward Becker was born July 1, 1934 in Axtell, KS. As a child, Leo was raised on their family farm in Purcell, KS. He graduated from Everest High School in 1952. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army, graduated from Highland Junior College with his Associates Degree in 1959, and achieved his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University in 1962. Leo had a very successful career of 33 years in Engineering at Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies, retiring at age 55. Leo also enjoyed working on his two farms in Lone Jack, MO, where he raised cattle and crops. Leo married Marilyn Adell (Streeper) Becker, the love of his life for 60 years, on June 20, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Purcell, KS. Together, they had four children, Terry Leo Becker (Kathy), Laura Ann Storie (Tracy), Jennifer Lee Blair (Richard), and Kelly Marilyn Hagar (Scott); eleven grandchildren, David Blair (Taylor), Joel Laughlin (Jodi), Kyle Becker (Cheyenne), Kristen Blair, Jason Laughlin (Shelby), Justin Becker, Jordan Laughlin, Paul Becker, Jesse Laughlin, Marilyn Hagar, and Travis Hagar; and four great-granddaughters, Jentry Laughlin, Addison Becker, Josie Becker, and Zelda Blair. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. and Esther McLaughlin Becker; brother, Emmett Becker; and sister, Alice Becker Keller. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019