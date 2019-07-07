|
Leo G. Williams Leo G. Williams, 84, Korean War Veteran, retired NKC Fire Department, passed away June 30, 2019. Born October 15, 1934 in California, MO, Leo enlisted in the US Navy in July of 1952. He served aboard the USS Point Cruz in the Pacific Fleet. After his four-year Navy tour and two-years in the Merchant Marines, he moved to Kansas City. Leo is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Myrt; two children Cindy and Chris (and wife Jami); two grandchildren, Caitlin and Evan; brother David and family; and beloved dog, Daisy. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 13, 2:00 at Red Brick Trio, 18422 Collins Rd, Smithville, MO 64089. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, www.firehero.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019