Leo Joseph Moroney Judge Leo Joseph Moroney, 93, of Merriam, KS passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee. Visitation will be held at 2:00 followed by services at 3:00 on Saturday, July 13, at the Shawnee United Methodist Church, 10700 Johnson Dr. Burial immediately following the services at Pleasant View Cemetery, Shawnee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leo's name to the or to a . Leo was born March 8, 1926, in Kansas City, KS. He was the youngest of five sons born to Goldie and Joseph M. Moroney. Leo attended Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS and received his high school diploma while serving his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in June, 1944 after his junior year in high school and was assigned to the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion and served during WWII in the Pacific War. He was honorably discharged in April, 1946 after being critically wounded on Okinawa in a firefight with the enemy. Leo was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star metals for his valor and heroism. Leo spent a year recuperating from his battle injuries and surgeries in Naval hospitals in Pearl Harbor and Mare Island, CA. Upon his discharge from the Marines, he returned to Kansas City and continued his education on the GI Bill. He earned his BA Degree from Kansas City University in 1950 and received his Law Degree in 1957 from UMKC. After law school, Leo was a defense lawyer in private practice and later became the Wyandotte County Prosecuting Attorney, Judge of the Municipal Court, and Judge of the District Court of Wyandotte County for 21 years. He held the position of Administrative Chief Judge for eight years prior to his retirement from the bench in 1988. Leo was grateful for the love of his family and many friends. He touched so many lives both personally and professionally. He was a friend and hero to all and a mentor to many young, aspiring legal professionals. He was an unassuming gentle man and always a gentleman. He ruled his Courtroom with decorum and dignity. Leo enjoyed the good life..playing golf, traveling extensively and fine dining which was always accompanied with a bottle of fine red wine. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Martha (Eubank) Moroney; his daughter, Nancy Wiss (Tom); two grandsons, Ryan Wiss and Bradley Wiss (Tarra); sister-in-law, Carol Eubank; daughter-in-law, Carol Moroney; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers; his first wife, June, and their two sons Michael and Steven Moroney. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019