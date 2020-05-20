Leo Mark Santoyo Leo Mark Santoyo of Kansas City, KS, passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born to Joe and Bessie Santoyo, on April 21, 1952, in Kansas City, KS. He retired from Procter and Gamble after 28 years. He is survived by his wife Virginia Santoyo, and four children: Steven Santoyo, Marcela Burriss, Andrea Madrigal, and Steven Madrigal. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; four siblings: Joe Santoyo, Michael Santoyo, Lucy Maldonado, and Marylou Santoyo-Vasquez, and many nieces and nephews. Private Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



