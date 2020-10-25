1/
Leo Stanley
1947 - 2020
Leo Stanley
November 15, 1947 - September 21, 2020
Grandview, Missouri - Leo Edward Stanley, 72, passed away on Sep 21, 2020 at the Village at Carroll Park in Grandview. Mr Stanley was the son of Leo and Eleanor (Schreiner) Stanley and leaves behind two sisters and a brother, Carol Warner of Peru IN, Mary Ellen Stanley of Independence, MO and Andrew W. Stanley of Leawood, KS. Leo was a Kansas City area resident and a graduate of Visitation School and Southwest High. Her served in the US Army in Vietnam in 1970. He was laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
