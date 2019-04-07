Leola Mae Bennett Leola Mae Bennett passed away March 21, 2019 in Springfield, MO. She was born March 31, 1927 in DeKalb, Missouri, the daugther of Edward and Beulah Gardner. After the passing of her father, when she was 5, her mother married Harry Kragel and she gained two siblings Phyllis (Akin) and Harry. At the age of 8 Leola met the love of her life, Harry, when she moved to an adjoining farm in Wheatland, Missouri. They had a magical childhood full of farming, homemade outdoor fun, and evening get togethers full of music and stories. Harry and Leola were married February 22nd, 1948. Seventy years of marriage included many moves and three children. She was a loving mother and partner to Harry making a home everywhere they went by organizing, bookkeeping, hosting, sewing, and gardening. They spent 40 years in Blue Springs, Missouri where she was an active member of P.E.O. and First United Methodist Church. Retirement years were spent painting, traveling, and spending time with grandchildren. She saw the world on almost 40 adventures and later said, "We have taken lots of pictures, actually boxes of them, but I can shut my eyes and think of a place we have been and actually visualize it. If you can visualize a place in your mind you almost feel as if you have revisited it." Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, on August 6, 2018. She will be missed by three children and their spouses, Harry and Margie Bennett of Madison, Wisconsin, Roger and Beth Bennett of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Nancy and Mike Good of Springfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, Missouri on April 13th, 2019 at 3:30pm. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 SW Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64015.

