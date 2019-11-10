Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Leon M. "Lejo" Granger Sr.

Leon M. "Lejo" Granger Sr. Obituary
Leon "Lejo" M. Granger Sr. It is with saddened hearts that the family of Leon "Lejo" M. Granger Sr. announces his passing on October 26, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Leon was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from F. L. Schlagle High School in 1992. At the time of his passing, Leon resided in Irving, Texas. Leon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Village West Family Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Condolences may be sent to Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home at 701 N. 94 th St. Kansas City, Kansas 66112. The family asks in lieu of flowers; please make a charitable donation to the in Memory of Leon M. Granger Sr.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
