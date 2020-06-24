Leon Sell Leon Sell passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. He was born August 28, 1932, to W. Leon and Marguerite Sell of Independence, MO. He graduated from Wm. Chrisman High School and served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He married his high school sweetheart, Martha Lou Winter, and enjoyed 29 years of marriage until her death in 1978. Leon was an Eagle Scout and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He later served as a Cub Master and Scout Leader. Leon married Phyllis Crabaugh in 1981. He retired age 60 from RCA/GE Consumer Electronics. Leon was a member of Ararat Shrine, was an Oket in the Order of Quetzalcoatl and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Along with his parents and Martha Lou, Leon was preceded in death by his brother. Don Sell. He leaves his wife, Phyllis; three children: Sheryl Odgers (Greg), Larry Sell (Michelle) and Deanna Lowe (Bill); 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. His extended family includes Dean, Mitch and Keith Crabaugh and two step-granddaughters. He also leaves a niece, Donna Nichols and nephew, Gary Sell. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 am Saturday, June 27, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO. A graveside Rose ceremony by the Royal Order of Jesters and military honors will follow at 12 noon at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gregory at Blue Ridge, Raytown, MO. Due to COVID requirements, please wear masks at both events. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.