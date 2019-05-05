Leonard Benson Mock Leonard Benson Mock, 78, passed into eternal life on April 23, 2019, at Olathe Hospice House. He was born September 2, 1940, to Harmon P. and Martha (Benson) Mock, 7542 Harrison, Kansas City, MO. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S. Ridgeview Rd., Olathe, KS 66061. His ashes will be laid to rest at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO, in the family plot beside his parents and brother, H. Roy Mock. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leonard B. Mock Memorial Fund, c/o Chery! Haines, 14815 S. Locust St., Olathe, KS 66062-2619 for later designation. Leonard graduated from Southeast High School in 1958; UMKC (BA) in 1964 and (MA) in 1967; Univ of KS (MSW) in 1975 and (MA) in religious studies in 1993; and was awarded a Ph.D. in Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology at Banares Hindu University, Varanasi, India, in 2006. Professional positions in Kansas City included Aetna Life & Casualty; Assistant Professor of Social Work at Park University; Assistant Director of Child Placement Service; Case Worker for Wyandotte County Family & Children's Service; and Case Worker for Kansas City Family & Children's Service. In the Peace Corps, Leonard was assigned to India where he developed his love for the country and its customs. After living in India 18 years, he returned to the Kansas City area in 2013. Lenny, as he was known by many, was a quiet, thoughtful, introspective man who lived his life in a positive, spiritual way and practiced yoga and daily meditation. He is survived by many cousins in the Kansas City area and had friends worldwide whom he had met during his travels. He will be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

