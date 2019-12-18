|
Leonard "Lee" G. Kopulos Leonard "Lee" G. Kopulos, 65, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. His father George L. Kopulos predeceased him. He leaves his mother Evelyn; daughters Dena and Deme; and son George. Lee was a graduate of Missouri Western State University. He worked as President of a family owned corporation, Regal Distributing Company. Lee was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be 10AM, Trisagion at 1045AM and funeral service at 11AM, Thursday, December 19 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Rd.; burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019