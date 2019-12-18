Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Leonard G. "Lee" Kopulos Obituary
Leonard "Lee" G. Kopulos Leonard "Lee" G. Kopulos, 65, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. His father George L. Kopulos predeceased him. He leaves his mother Evelyn; daughters Dena and Deme; and son George. Lee was a graduate of Missouri Western State University. He worked as President of a family owned corporation, Regal Distributing Company. Lee was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be 10AM, Trisagion at 1045AM and funeral service at 11AM, Thursday, December 19 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Rd.; burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
