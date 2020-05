Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard G. May 72, passed away May 19, 2020. Funeral services: 4:30 p.m., May 24, Cornerstone Church, Blue Springs MO; Private burial following: White Chapel Cem., Gladstone, MO. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of service.



