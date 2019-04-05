Leonard G. "Red" Thies Leonard Gail "Red" Thies, 75, of Liberty, MO, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Red's life at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, April 6, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wayside Waifs or to . Red was born January 17, 1944, in Wathena, KS, the younger of two sons of William Henry and Lilian Gertrude (Rose) Thies. Along with his parents, Red was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee Thies. Red's career with Ford Motor Company spanned 47 years before retirement in 2009. He was a longtime member of UAW Local 249. He was also a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and Liberty Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his wife of 52-plus years, Judy (McClure) Thies; children, Lisa Macke (Scott) and Keith Thies (Tonya); grandchildren, Connor Macke, Dylan Thies, Avery Macke and Sophie Macke; as well as other family members and many friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

